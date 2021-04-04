How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN: Red Wings vs Lightning, Stars vs Hurricanes

This Sunday, April 4 features an exciting day of NHL action starting with Steven Stamkos and the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning hosting Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Later in the evening, Dougie Hamilton and the Carolina Hurricanes will face Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.
RELATED: NHL Trade Deadline Primer – Jonathan Bernier could really help a contender
How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN:
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning:
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- When: Sunday, April 4
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes:
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, Carolina
- When: Sunday, April 4
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule
Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.