How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN: Red Wings vs Lightning, Stars vs Hurricanes

This Sunday, April 4 features an exciting day of NHL action starting with Steven Stamkos and the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning hosting Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Later in the evening, Dougie Hamilton and the Carolina Hurricanes will face Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN:

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning:

Where : Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida When : Sunday, April 4

: Sunday, April 4 Start Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes:

Where : PNC Arena in Raleigh, Carolina

: PNC Arena in Raleigh, Carolina When : Sunday, April 4

: Sunday, April 4 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

