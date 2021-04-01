Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 ANA Inspiration takes place this Thursday, April 1 through Sunday, April 4 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California in the Coachella Valley. This is the first of five major championships on the 2021 LPGA Tour, and the first major championship of any kind in this calendar year. Additionally, this year marks the 50th ANA Inspiration since the inaugural edition in 1972 and the 39th to be played since it became a women’s major championship in 1983.

This year’s field of 119 players includes 11 past champions: Morgan Pressel, Brittany Lincicome, Yani Tseng, Stacy Lewis, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, So Yeon Ryu, Pernilla Lindberg, Jin Young Ko, and Mirim Lee. Click here to find the full field.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 ANA Inspiration:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, April 1

Friday, April 2

Saturday, April 3

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Sunday, April 4

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

