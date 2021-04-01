2021 NCAA women’s tournament: How to watch the Final Four and National Championship games

The 2021 NCAA women’s tournament continues this Friday, April 2 with the Final Four, and then it all comes to an end with the National Championship game taking place on Sunday, April 4. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

First, at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Stanford Cardinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Gamecocks defeated Texas 62-34, holding the Longhorns to a scoreless fourth quarter to earn their spot in the Final Four. While Stanford pulled off a 78-63 comeback win over Louisville to earn their 14th Final Four Appearance.

For the Gamecocks, this marks South Carolina’s third Final Four appearance and its first since winning the national title in 2017 which means Coach Staley, could potentially lead her program to a second national championship ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where she will coach the U.S. women’s national basketball team in pursuit of its seventh straight gold medal.

Following the Stanford vs South Carolina game, the UConn Huskies looking for their 12th NCAA Championship will face the Arizona Wildcats who are in the Final Four for the first time. UConn defeated the Baylor Bears in a dramatic and controversial 69-67 win on Monday, after a no-call on the game’s last possession. While the Wildcats pulled off a 66-53 victory over No. 4 seed Indiana to make program history. The Huskies have advanced to the Final Four 13 straight times. Tip-off for Friday’s game is at 9:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four:

Friday, April 2

(1) Stanford vs. (1) South Carolina

Where : Alamodome, San Antonio

: Alamodome, San Antonio Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

(3) Arizona vs. (1) UConn

Where : Alamodome, San Antonio

: Alamodome, San Antonio Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

How to watch the 2021 NCAA Women’s National Championship:

Sunday, April 4

TBD vs TBD

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

Alamodome, San Antonio Start time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

