March Madness 2021 schedule: Tip times, TV channels, dates, bracket, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

The regular season has come to an end and the March Madness 2021 begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Teams left in the men’s 2021 NCAA tournament include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket, odds, scores and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

How to bet on the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:

Gonzaga (+130) Baylor (+240) Houston (+450) Michigan (+550) USC (+1400) UCLA (+2200)

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

(2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium

: Lucas Oil Stadium Start time: 5:14 p.m. ET

5:14 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium

: Lucas Oil Stadium Start time: 8:34 p.m. ET

8:34 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 March Madness Scores and Results

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 52

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52

(16) Appalachian St. 53, (16) Norfolk St. 54

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80

First Round

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech 70, (7) Florida 75

(14) Colgate 68, (3) Arkansas 85

(16) Drexel 49, (1) Illinois 78

(11) Utah State 53, (6) Texas Tech 65

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72

(16) Hartford 55, (1) Baylor 79

(9) Georgia Tech 60, (8) Loyola Chicago 71

(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty 60, (4) Oklahoma State 69

(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62

(15) Cleveland State 56, (2) Houston 87

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69

(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56

(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62

(14) Morehead State 67, (3) West Virginia 84

(12) Winthrop 63, (5) Villanova 73

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown 73, (5) Colorado 96

(13) UNC Greensboro 54, (4) Florida State 64

(14) Eastern Washington 84, (3) Kansas 93

(9) St. Bonaventure 61, (8) LSU 76

(16) Texas Southern 66, (1) Michigan 82

(12) UC Santa Barbara 62, (5) Creighton 63

(15) Iona 55, (2) Alabama 68

(11) Drake 56, (6) USC 72

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon 74, (2) Iowa 86

(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54

(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58

(9) Missouri 68 vs. (8) Oklahoma 72

(16) Norfolk St. 55, (1) Gonzaga 98

(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62

(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon — No contest, (7) Oregon advances

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58

(9) Wisconsin 63, (1) Baylor 76

(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72

(6) Texas Tech 66, (3) Arkansas 68

(10) Rutgers 60, (2) Houston 63

(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78

(13) North Texas 61, (5) Villanova 84

(12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70

Monday, March 22

(7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80

(8) Oklahoma 71, (1) Gonzaga 87

(14) Abilene Christian 47, (11) UCLA 67

(13) Ohio 58, (5) Creighton 72

(8) LSU 78, (1) Michigan 86

(5) Colorado 53, (4) Florida State 71

(10) Maryland 77, (2) Alabama 96

(6) USC 85, (3) Kansas 51

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58

(5) Villanova 51, (1) Baylor 62

(15) Oral Roberts 70, (3) Arkansas 72

(11) Syracuse 46, (2) Houston 62

Sunday, March 28

(5) Creighton 65, (1) Gonzaga 83

(4) Florida State 58, (1) Michigan 76

(11) UCLA 88, (2) Alabama 78

(7) Oregon 68, (6) USC 82

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

(2) Houston 67, (12) Oregon State 61

(1) Baylor 81, (3) Arkansas 72

Tuesday, March 30

(6) USC 66, (1) Gonzaga 85

(11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49

