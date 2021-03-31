Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Valero Texas Open takes place this Thursday, April 1 through Sunday, April 4 at TPC San Antonio in the Hill Country of south-central Texas, roughly 20 miles north of downtown San Antonio. This is the 90th Valero Texas Open making it the sixth-oldest event on the PGA Tour. The event was first contested in 1922. Only The Open (1860), U.S. Open (1895), BMW Championship (1899), RBC Canadian Open (1904), and PGA Championship (1916) are older.

This week’s field includes three of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking: No. 13 Tony Finau, No. 22 Scottie Scheffler, and No. 25 Hideki Matsuyama. Earlier this week, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who originally committed to play in this event last week, announced his withdrawal from the tournament. Johnson said he was planning “to spend the week at home in preparation for next week’s Masters.”

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 Valero Texas Open:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, April 1

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Friday, April 2

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Saturday, April 3

Sunday, April 4