The 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins this Wednesday, March 31 with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The top 30 players after 36 holes in the stroke-play event will then advance to the final round which will take place at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 3. Ties will be broken via a playoff if necessary.

This year’s field of 82 players includes 38 Americans and 44 international players. Click here to see who is competing. Saturday’s final round will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel will provide playoff coverage on Thursday, if necessary. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the event.

How to watch the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur on NBC – Final Round:

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

When: Saturday, April 3

Start Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m ET

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

