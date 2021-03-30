How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: TV Channel, live stream for tonight’s game

It’s the Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Carolina Hurricanes (23-7-3, 49 points) sit second in the Central Division, just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canes have won 3 straight games entering this matchup and own a 11-1-2 record over their last 14 games.

The Chicago Blackhawks (16-15-5, 37 points) have lost 6 of their last 8 games putting them fifth in the Central Division. Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane is currently 3rd in the league with 48 points (13G-35A).

Tonight’s game marks the fourth of eight meetings between the two teams. The Hurricanes have won 2 of those matchups (Feb. 2 and Feb. 19) but this series has been evenly played. Each team has scored 12 goals against each other. After tonight’s game, the Blackhawks and Hurricanes will face off again this Thursday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

RELATED: ProHockeyTalk’s 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks:

Where : The United Center in Chicago, IL

: The United Center in Chicago, IL When : Tuesday, March 30

: Tuesday, March 30 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:30 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule