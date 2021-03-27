How to watch March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2021 is right around the corner and 68 teams are set to play in the first NCAA tournament since 2019. According to Pointsbet, Gonzaga is this year’s favorite to win it all (should they be?). NBC Sports has you covered with the full schedule, TV channel information and live streaming options on devices like Roku, Apple TV and more for the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament. Plus, find out where to watch each game live online as well as options for anyone without cable TV.

March Madness 2021 games on today

The men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday, March 27 with the Sweet 16. See below for the full Sweet 16 schedule this weekend.

Saturday, March 27 games

(12) Oregon State vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(5) Villanova vs. (1) Baylor

Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (3) Arkansas

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (2) Houston

Start time: 9:55 p.m. ET

9:55 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

What TV channels are March Madness games on this year?

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will broadcast the men’s NCAA Tournament on TV this year. Check your local listings to see what TV channel these stations are in your area. With a valid cable login, you can also watch the games live on many devices including your phone, laptop, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV with NCAA March Madness Live.

For those without access to cable, March Madness games being aired on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV can be streamed live with services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV. Games on CBS can additionally be streamed live with fuboTV. Most of these streaming services offer a limited free trial.

NCAA Tournament 2021 Sweet 16 schedule

Sunday, March 28 games

(5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(7) Oregon vs. (6) USC

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

