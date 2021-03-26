Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship takes place this Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 at the Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This is the fourth edition of this event as part of the PGA Tour. Additionally, this is one of three events postponed last season due to COVID-19 which will be played twice in the 2020-21 season. The other two events are the U.S. Open (September 2020 and June 2021) and the Masters Tournament (November 2020 and April 2021).

The top-ranked players in this year’s 132-man field include No. 72 Lucas Herbert, No. 75 Danny Willett, No. 76 Thomas Pieters, and No. 77 Thomas Detry. No. 81 Joel Dahmen is the top-ranked American player in the field this week. Click here to see the full list of players.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, March 25

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 26

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 27

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 28

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

