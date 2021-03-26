This Sunday, March 28 features a full day of hockey starting with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals hosting Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. At 3:00 p.m. the action switches over to NBCSN as Seth Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets head to Detroit to take on Filip Hronek and the Red Wings. Following the Blue Jackets/Red Wings game, it’s the New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins at 5:30 p.m. Finally, at 8:00 p.m. the Nashville Predators take on the Blackhawks in Chicago. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.
How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN:
How to watch New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals:
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- When: Sunday, March 28
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings :
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
- When: Sunday, March 28
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, MA
- When: Sunday, March 28
- Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks:
- Where: The United Center in Chicago, IL
- When: Sunday, March 28
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
