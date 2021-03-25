The 2021 LPGA Kia Classic takes place this Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 at the Aviara Golf Club at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, just three miles from the Pacific Ocean. This is the 11th edition of the Kia Classic and this year it will be held without spectators. The event was originally scheduled to take place last March but was rescheduled and then dropped from the 2020 schedule before returning to its original March date. Additionally, it is the fourth of 34 official events on the 2021 LPGA Tour and the first event of the season not taking place in Florida.

Notables in the field this week include Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, and Michelle Wie West. Click here to find the full field.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 LPGA Kia Classic:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, March 25

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Live stream online or with the NBC Sports App

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Friday, March 26

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Live stream online or with the NBC Sports App

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 27

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 28

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

