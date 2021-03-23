How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on NBCSN: Ducks vs Wild, Sabres vs Penguins, LA Kings vs Sharks

This week on NBCSN features an exciting Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader. First Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild host Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks at 5:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. ET with NHL Live. Following the Ducks/Wild game, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins take on Taylor Hall and the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 p.m. ET. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings face Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks to finish off the night. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Wednesday Night Hockey Tripleheader:

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild:

Where : Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN When : Wednesday, March 24

: Wednesday, March 24 Start Time : 5:30 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. with NHL Live

: 5:30 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Wednesday, March 24

: Wednesday, March 24 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks:

Where : SAP Center in San Jose, CA

: SAP Center in San Jose, CA When : Wednesday, March 24

: Wednesday, March 24 Start Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: 10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

