This Sunday, March 28 features a full day of hockey starting with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals hosting Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. At 3:00 p.m. the action switches over to NBCSN as Seth Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets head to Detroit to take on Filip Hronek and the Red Wings. Following the Blue Jackets/Red Wings game, it’s the New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins at 5:30 p.m. Finally, at 8:00 p.m. the Nashville Predators take on the Blackhawks in Chicago. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

RELATED: PHT Morning Skate: Hamilton’s contract talks; Flyers bench shakeup?

How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN:

How to watch New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals:

Where : Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. When : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Start Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings :

Where : Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI When : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins:

Where : TD Garden in Boston, MA

: TD Garden in Boston, MA When : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Start Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: 5:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks:

Where : The United Center in Chicago, IL

: The United Center in Chicago, IL When : Sunday, March 28

: Sunday, March 28 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule