It’s the New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

RELATED: NHL Power Rankings – Ovechkin and the Capitals are back in familiar spot

The New Jersey Devils (11-14-4) sit seventh in the East Division with 26 points and seem to be trending upward as of late. The Devils have won two of their last three games, which came against the Penguins. New Jersey is 3-1-1 in its last five games overall, scoring seven of a possible 10 points. A large part of that is due to a strong performance between the pipes. Over his last two outings, MacKenzie Blackwood is 2-0-0 with a save percentage of .958 (68 saves on 71 shots) and a 1.47 GAA.

The Philadelphia Flyers (15-11-4) are fifth in the East Division with 34 points. After starting the season with an 11-4-3 record, the Flyers have a mark of 4-7-1 and sit two points behind 4th-place Boston in the push for the playoffs.

RELATED: Special teams, coaching a big part of Flyers’ big mess

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers:

Where : Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA When : Tuesday, March 23

: Tuesday, March 23 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.