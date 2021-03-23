Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday afternoon, Chris Simms dropped his wide receiver draft rankings, listing this year’s top WR prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Simms’ list of 6 players includes two playmakers from LSU and two from Alabama. Check out the video above to find out where they fall and why.

See below for the complete list of Chris Simms’ 2021 draft WR rankings.

Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft WR Rankings:

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU DeVonta Smith, Alabama Dyami Brown, UNC Jaylen Waddle, Alabama Kadarius Toney, Florida Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

