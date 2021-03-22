It’s the Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Anaheim Ducks (9-17-6) are currently last in the West Division with 24 points, and although this season may look like a lost cause, the team’s young talent shows that there’s hope for a promising future. 22-year-old Max Comtois is tied for the team lead in goals (9) and is 2nd on the team in points (19). Trevor Zegras, 20, and Jamie Drysdale,18, scored their first career goals 2:29 apart last Thursday in a win over the Coyotes becoming the second Ducks duo age 19 or younger to score in the same game.

The Minnesota Wild (18-10-1) sit third in the West Division in playoff position, with 37 points on the season. The Wild have not lost at home since January 30th. The team currently has the longest active home win streak in the league with 8 straight wins.

These two teams will meet for the fifth of eight times this season in the first of a 2-game set. The Wild have won 3 of the 4 previous matchups, most recently outscoring Anaheim 8-2 in their February meetings (Feb. 18 and Feb. 20).

RELATED: Wild hopes to get back on track as big tests await

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild:

Where : Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN When : Monday, March 22

: Monday, March 22 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:30 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.