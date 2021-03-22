Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow night on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers:

Where : Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA When : Tuesday, March 23

: Tuesday, March 23 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

