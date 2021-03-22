How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: TV Channel, Live stream for Tuesday night’s game

By Mary OmatigaMar 22, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT
Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
Getty Images
It’s the New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow night on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest statsscores, and division standings.

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers:

  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
  • When: Tuesday, March 23
  • Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NHL Live
  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

