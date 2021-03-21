Serena Williams latest star to withdraw from Miami Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open.

Williams pulled out citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament.

Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has won the event a record eight times, most recently in 2015.

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” she said in a statement. “I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

Williams’ most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.