March Madness 2021 schedule: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket, odds, scores and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

How to bet on the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:

Gonzaga (+205) Baylor (+525) Illinois (+525) Michigan (+1200) Iowa (+1700) Houston (+2000)

Click here to bet on every March Madness game, NCAA basketball future and more with PointsBet.

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

Second round

Sunday, March 21

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (1) Illinois

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(9) Wisconsin vs. (1) Baylor

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (3) West Virginia

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(6) Texas Tech vs. (3) Arkansas

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(10) Rutgers vs. (2) Houston

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (7) Florida

Where : Indiana Farmers Coliseum

: Indiana Farmers Coliseum Start time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(13) North Texas vs. (5) Villanova

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(12) Oregon State vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Monday, March 22

(7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 2:40 p.m. ET

2:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida State

Where : Indiana Farmers Coliseum

: Indiana Farmers Coliseum Start time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(6) USC vs. (3) Kansas

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 March Madness Scores and Results

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 52

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita St. 52

(16) Appalachian St. 53, (16) Norfolk St. 54

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech 70, (7) Florida 75

(14) Colgate 68, (3) Arkansas 85

(16) Drexel 49, (1) Illinois 78

(11) Utah State 53, (6) Texas Tech 65

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72

(16) Hartford 55, (1) Baylor 79

(9) Georgia Tech 60, (8) Loyola Chicago 71

(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty 60, (4) Oklahoma State 69

(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62

(15) Cleveland State 56, (2) Houston 87

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69

(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56

(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62

(14) Morehead State 67, (3) West Virginia 84

(12) Winthrop 63, (5) Villanova 73

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown 73, (5) Colorado 96

(13) UNC Greensboro 54, (4) Florida State 64

(14) Eastern Washington 84, (3) Kansas 93

(9) St. Bonaventure 61, (8) LSU 76

(16) Texas Southern 66, (1) Michigan 82

(12) UC Santa Barbara 62, (5) Creighton 63

(15) Iona 55, (2) Alabama 68

(11) Drake 56, (6) USC 72

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon 74, (2) Iowa 86

(10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54

(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58

(9) Missouri 68 vs. (8) Oklahoma 72

(16) Norfolk St. 55, (1) Gonzaga 98

(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62

(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon — No contest, (7) Oregon advances

Check back after every game for scores and follow NBC Sports Edge for more on the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament as well as game previews, betting, news, odds and more.

