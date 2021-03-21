How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs LA Kings: TV channel, Live Stream for tonight’s game

By Mary OmatigaMar 21, 2021, 8:04 AM EDT
Tonight on NBCSN Mark Stone and the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights take on  Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest statsscores, and division standings 

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs LA Kings:

  • Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
  • When: Sunday, March 21
  • Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with NHL Live
  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

