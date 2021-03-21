2021 NCAA women’s tournament bracket: TV schedule, tip times, dates, game previews

For the 64 teams in the NCAA women’s tournament, it’s finally time to dance. Two years after Baylor edged Notre Dame 82-81 in the 2019 national championship, the tournament is back.
This year’s No. 1 seeds — NC State, South Carolina, Stanford and UConn — headline the field traveling to the San Antonio area for the first round starting on Sunday, March 21.
Women’s NCAA Tournament TV Schedule 2021
First Round
Sunday, March 21
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Monday, March 22
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
- Start time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Wednesday, March 24
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN2
Sunday, March 28
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Tuesday, March 30
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Final Four
Friday, April 2
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
National Championship
Sunday, April 4
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
2021 Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
MERCADO REGION
- (1) NC State vs. (16) North Carolina A&T
The Wolfpack (20-2) hit their stride late in the season but face a difficult test against two-seed Texas A&M if the teams meet the Elite Eight. NC State edged Louisville 58-56 in the ACC championship game, beating the Cardinals for the second time this season after an initial matchup saw the Wolfpack knock off then-No. 1 Louisville in early February. The Wolfpack have the pieces to be a title contender — but so does their region’s second-ranked team.
- (8) South Florida vs. (9) Washington State
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) Belmont
- (4) Indiana vs. (13) VCU
- (6) Rutgers vs. (11) BYU
- (3) Arizona vs. (14) Stony Brook
- (7) Iowa State vs. (10) Michigan State
- (2) Texas A&M vs. (15) Troy
HEMISFAIR REGION
- (1) South Carolina vs. (16) Mercer
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks (22-4) knocked off both Tennessee and Georgia 67-52 en route to an SEC championship, but they struggled against highly ranked opponents this season. South Carolina dropped contests to one-seeds NC State (54-46) and UConn (63-59 OT), as well as two-seed Texas A&M (65-57). Their first player off the bench, LeLe Grissett, will miss the whole tournament due to a lower leg injury suffered during the SEC championship game.
- (8) Oregon State vs. (9) Florida State
- (5) Georgia Tech vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin
- (4) West Virginia vs. (13) Lehigh
- (6) Texas vs. (11) Bradley
- (3) UCLA vs. (14) Wyoming
- (7) Alabama vs. (10) North Carolina
- (2) Maryland vs. (15) Mount St. Mary’s
ALAMO REGION
- (1) Stanford vs. (16) Utah Valley
Stanford (25-2) hasn’t lost a game since late January, when the Cardinal dropped their only two losses of the season in back-to-back matchups against Colorado and UCLA. Since then, Stanford has dominated the Pac-12, rolling through the conference tournament to beat UCLA 75-55 in the championship. That strong defensive performance is a hallmark of this Stanford team; the Cardinal have held opponents to an average of 52.7 points per game.
- (8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Wake Forest
- (5) Missouri State vs. (12) UC Davis
- (4) Arkansas vs. (13) Wright State
- (6) Oregon vs. (11) South Dakota
- (3) Georgia vs. (14) Drexel
- (7) Northwestern vs. (10) UCF
- (2) Louisville vs. (15) Marist
RIVER WALK REGION
- (1) UConn vs. (16) High Point
The Huskies (24-1) will be without coach Geno Auriemma for the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament after he tested positive for COVID-19. Freshman standout Paige Bueckers leads the Huskies in points per game (19.7) and assists per game (6.1) — and will now look to lead them to the Final Four. But as the Huskies seek their 13th consecutive Final Four appearance, a prospective Elite Eight matchup with Baylor looms on the bracket.
- (8) Syracuse vs. (9) South Dakota State
- (5) Iowa vs. (12) Central Michigan
- (4) Kentucky vs. (13) Idaho State
- (6) Michigan vs. (11) Florida Gulf Coast
- (3) Tennessee vs. (14) Middle Tennessee
- (7) Virginia Tech vs. (10) Marquette
- (2) Baylor vs. (15) Jackson State
