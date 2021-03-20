March Madness schedule 2021: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket, odds, scores and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

How to bet on the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:

  1. Gonzaga (+210)
  2. Baylor (+575)
  3. Illinois (+625)
  4. Michigan (+925)
  5. Iowa (+1900)
  6. Houston (+2200)

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First round

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) Drake vs. (6) USC

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

  • Where: Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
  • Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(11) UCLA vs. (6) BYU

  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
  • Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

  • Where: Farmers Coliseum
  • Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

  • Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

  • Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

  • Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

  • Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

  • Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

2021 March Madness Scores and Results

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

  • Final: Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

  • Final: Drake 53, Wichita St. 52

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

  • Final: Appalachian St. 53, Norfolk St. 54

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

  • Final: UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

  • Final: Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

  • Final: Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

  • Final: Illinois 78, Drexel 49

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

  • Final: Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

  • Final: Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

  • Final: Baylor 79, Hartford 55

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

  • Final: Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

  • Final: Oregon State 70, Tennessee 56

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

  • Final: Oklahoma State 69, Liberty 60

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

  • Final: Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

  • Final: Houston 87, Cleveland State 56

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

  • Final: North Texas 78, Purdue 69

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

  • Final: Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

  • Final: Syracuse 78, San Diego State 62

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

  • Final: West Virginia 84, Morehead State 67

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

  • Final: Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

