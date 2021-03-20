March Madness schedule 2021: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket, odds, scores and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

How to bet on the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:

Gonzaga (+210) Baylor (+575) Illinois (+625) Michigan (+925) Iowa (+1900) Houston (+2200)

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First round

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Where : Farmers Coliseum

: Farmers Coliseum Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Where : Assembly Hall

: Assembly Hall Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

1:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Mackey Arena

: Mackey Arena Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(11) Drake vs. (6) USC

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Where : Farmers Coliseum

: Farmers Coliseum Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

6:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Where : Mackey Arena

: Mackey Arena Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Where : Assembly Hall

: Assembly Hall Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

9:20 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(11) UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

: Hinkle Fieldhouse Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

9:50 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Where : Farmers Coliseum

: Farmers Coliseum Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

9:57 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 March Madness Scores and Results

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

Final: Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

Final: Drake 53, Wichita St. 52

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

Final: Appalachian St. 53, Norfolk St. 54

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Final: UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Final: Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Final: Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Final: Illinois 78, Drexel 49

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Final: Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Final: Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Final: Baylor 79, Hartford 55

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Final: Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Final: Oregon State 70, Tennessee 56

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Final: Oklahoma State 69, Liberty 60

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Final: Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Final: Houston 87, Cleveland State 56

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Final: North Texas 78, Purdue 69

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Final: Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Final: Syracuse 78, San Diego State 62

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Final: West Virginia 84, Morehead State 67

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Final: Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

