Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).

It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final.

The 23-year-old Kasatkina is chasing her fourth title. Gasparyan, 26, is going for her third.