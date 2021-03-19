Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

March Madness is officially here. The men’s tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 but first Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s tournament begins on Sunday, March 21 with the Selection Show taking place on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. See below to find out the location sites and schedules for both tournaments.

Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

Locations and Sites for the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament:

This year all games will take place in Indiana at the following venues:

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Schedule:

Selection Sunday – Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS

First Four – Thursday, March 18: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First Round – Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four – Saturday, April 3: Lucas Oil Stadium

NCAA Championship Game – Monday, April 5: Lucas Oil Stadium

Women’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

Locations and Sites for the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament:

The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:

The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)

UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)

Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)

2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament Schedule:

Selection Show – Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

First Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Second Round – Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Alamodome

Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Alamodome

Women’s Final Four – Friday, April 2: Alamodome

NCAA Championship Game – Sunday, April 4: Alamodome

