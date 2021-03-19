Where is March Madness 2021: Location, sites, dates for men’s, women’s NCAA tournament games

By Mary OmatigaMar 19, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

March Madness is officially here. The men’s tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 but first Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s tournament begins on Sunday, March 21 with the Selection Show taking place on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. See below to find out the location sites and schedules for both tournaments.

Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

Locations and Sites for the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament:

This year all games will take place in Indiana at the following venues:

  • Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

  • Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

  • Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

  • Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

  • Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

  • Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Schedule:

  • Selection Sunday – Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS

  • First Four – Thursday, March 18: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

  • First Round – Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

  • Second Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

  • Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

  • Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Lucas Oil Stadium

  • Final Four – Saturday, April 3: Lucas Oil Stadium

  • NCAA Championship Game – Monday, April 5: Lucas Oil Stadium

Women’s 2021 NCAA Tournament

Locations and Sites for the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament:

The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:

  • The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

  • Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)

  • UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)

  • Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

  • University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)

2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament Schedule:

  • Selection Show – Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

  • First Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

  • Second Round – Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

  • Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Alamodome

  • Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Alamodome

  • Women’s Final Four – Friday, April 2: Alamodome

  • NCAA Championship Game – Sunday, April 4: Alamodome

