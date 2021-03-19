After a long year of uncertainty and waiting, March Madness is finally back! The 2021 men’s NCAA tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 with a field of 68 ready to battle it out for the title in Indiana. Our team at NBC Sports Edge put together a list of March Madness power rankings for all 68 teams to help you fill out your bracket.

RELATED: Click here to bet on every March Madness game and more with PointsBet

It’s no surprise that Gonzaga, the only undefeated team in the nation holds the No.1 spot. Baylor sits at No. 3 and still has Final Four potential despite two losses in their last six games. Michigan is fifth on the list, ranking sixth and seventh in offensive and defensive efficiency–a testament to head coach Juwan Howard.

RELATED: Check out the full March Madness 2021 schedule here with TV channels, tip times, dates and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks sit at No. 11 after winning 12 of the last 14 games entering the tournament. Kansas, which won eight of the last nine games and suffered all eight of their losses to No. 5 seeds or higher, is 13th on the list. North Carolina sits at No. 19. The Tar Heels, currently the third-tallest team in the tournament, are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, with a 41.3% rebounding percentage. Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas are at No. 33, despite ranking 309th and 313th in offensive and defensive turnover percentage.

RELATED: Ranking The Top 25 Players in March Madness

Liberty sits at No. 54. The Flames won 12 straight games to end the season but are 0-2 versus tournament teams. Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels are 61st on the power rankings. The Gaels own the 327th offensive turnover percentage and the 18th-ranked effective field goal percentage.

Check out the full list of March Madness power rankings here and find out which NCAA teams have the potential to be this year’s Cinderella.

RELATED: March Madness Hot or Not? 3 Hot, 3 Not

How to bet on the 2021 NCAA Tournament

According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:

Gonzaga (+210) Baylor (+625) Illinois (+625) Michigan (+825) Iowa (+1800) Ohio State (+2200)

Click here to bet on every March Madness game and more with PointsBet.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

RELATED: 2021 NCAA women’s tournament bracket – TV schedule, tip times, dates

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.