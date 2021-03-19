March Madness 2021 schedule: TV, tip times, bracket, dates, channels, start for men’s NCAA tournament games

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.
Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket, odds, scores and much more.
2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket
How to bet on the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament
According to PointsBet, Gonzaga leads the way as the clear favorite to win it all:
- Gonzaga (+210)
- Baylor (+625)
- Illinois (+625)
- Michigan (+825)
- Iowa (+1800)
- Ohio State (+2200)
Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021
First Four
Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
First round
Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)
(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Friday, March 19 (Evening)
(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)
(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Drake vs. (6) USC
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Evening)
(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
- Where: Mackey Arena
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
- Where: Assembly Hall
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) UCLA vs. (6) BYU
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
- Where: Farmers Coliseum
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21
- Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Monday, March 22
- Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
- Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS
Sunday, March 28
- Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS, TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
- Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
Tuesday, March 30
- Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
- Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
2021 National Championship game
Monday, April 5
- Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
