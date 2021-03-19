March Madness games today: Tip times, TV channel, odds, announcers, favorites for 2021 NCAA Tournament first round

The men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament is officially underway after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to PointsBet, Gonzaga is the current favorite to win it all. See below for all you need to know about the first round including start times, dates, TV channels, announcers, odds, favorites and more.

2021 March Madness First Round TV Schedule, Odds

Friday, March 19

TIME / TV GAMES / ANNOUNCERS 12:15 p.m. CBS (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson 12:45 p.m. truTV (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas (-8.5) Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood / Lauren Shehadi 1:15 p.m. TBS (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois (-22.5) Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson 1:45 p.m. TNT (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech (-4) Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli / Evan Washburn 3 p.m. CBS (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State (-16) Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jamie Erdahl 3:30 p.m. truTV (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor (-25.5) Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / AJ Ross 4 p.m. TBS (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago (-5.5) Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson 4:30 p.m. TNT (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee (-8.5) Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood / Lauren Shehadi 6:25 p.m. TBS (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State (-7.5) Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson 7:10 p.m. CBS (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina (-1.5) Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jamie Erdahl 7:15 p.m. truTV (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston (-20) Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli / Evan Washburn 7:25 p.m. TNT (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue (-7.5) Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson / AJ Ross 9:20 p.m. TBS (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood / Lauren Shehadi 9:40 p.m. CBS (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State (-3) Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson 9:50 p.m. truTV (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia (-13) Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / AJ Ross 9:57 p.m. TNT (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova (-6.5) Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson

Saturday, March 20

TIME / TV GAMES / ANNOUNCERS 12:15 p.m. CBS (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado (-6.5) Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / AJ Ross 12:45 p.m. truTV (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State (-10.5) Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 1:15 p.m. TBS (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas (-10.5) Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Evan Washburn 1:45 p.m. TNT (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU (-1.5) Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli / Evan Washburn 3 p.m. CBS (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jamie Erdahl 3:30 p.m. truTV (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton (-7.5) Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / AJ Ross 4 p.m. TBS (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama (-17) Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / AJ Ross 4:30 p.m. TNT (11) Drake vs. (6) USC Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 6:25 p.m. TBS (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa (-14.5) Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. CBS (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn (-3) Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel / Jamie Erdahl 7:15 p.m. truTV (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia (-7.5) Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli / Evan Washburn 7:25 p.m. TNT (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson / AJ Ross 9:20 p.m. TBS (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Gonzaga Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS (11) UCLA vs. (6) BYU Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / AJ Ross 9:50 p.m. truTV (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas (-9) Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / AJ Ross 9:57 p.m. TNT (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon (-5) Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Evan Washburn

