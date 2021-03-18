Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, date of the selection show, competition venues, and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games.

Where will the 2021 women’s NCAA tournament take place?

The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:

The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)

UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)

Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)

Women’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First Round

Sunday, March 21

Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Monday, March 22

Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Second Round

Tuesday, March 23

Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Wednesday, March 24

Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN2

Sunday, March 28

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Tuesday, March 30

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Final Four

Friday, April 2

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

National Championship

Sunday, April 4

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Will fans be allowed to attend games this year?

The NCAA announced in February that it will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. This includes players, coaches, essential staff, and family members of players and coaches. For first and second-round games, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.

