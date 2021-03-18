After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, date of the selection show, competition venues, and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games.
Where will the 2021 women’s NCAA tournament take place?
The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:
-
The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
-
Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)
-
UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)
-
Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)
-
University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)
Women’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021
First Round
Sunday, March 21
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Monday, March 22
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos)
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Second Round
Tuesday, March 23
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
- Start time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Wednesday, March 24
- Where: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convention Center (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNU
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN2
Sunday, March 28
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC, ESPN
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Tuesday, March 30
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Final Four
Friday, April 2
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
National Championship
Sunday, April 4
- Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- Start time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
RELATED: When is March Madness 2021: Schedule, key dates, location for NCAA men’s tournament
Will fans be allowed to attend games this year?
The NCAA announced in February that it will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. This includes players, coaches, essential staff, and family members of players and coaches. For first and second-round games, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.
RELATED: March Madness 2021 – It’s time to stop making men’s sports the default
|
Sports is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Bookmark the On Her Turf blog: www.nbcsports.com/on-her-turf