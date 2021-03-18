How to watch March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2021 is right around the corner and 68 teams are set to play in the first NCAA tournament since 2019. According to Pointsbet, Gonzaga is this year’s favorite to win it all (should they be?). NBC Sports has you covered with the full schedule, TV channel information and live streaming options on devices like Roku, Apple TV and more for the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament. Plus, find out where to watch each game live online as well as options for anyone without cable TV.

March Madness 2021 games on today

The 2021 men’s NCAA Tournament kicks off this year with the First Four. See below for tonight’s TV schedule:

NCAA Tournament games on tonight: Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

What channel are March Madness games on this year?

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will broadcast the men’s NCAA Tournament on TV this year. Check your local listings to see what TV channel these stations are in your area. With a valid cable login, you can also watch the games live on many devices including your phone, laptop, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV with NCAA March Madness Live.

For those without access to cable, March Madness games being aired on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV can be streamed live with services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV. Games on CBS can additionally be streamed live with fuboTV. Most of these streaming services offer a limited free trial.

NCAA Tournament 2021 First Round schedule

Friday, March 19 games: Afternoon

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 19 games: Evening

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 20 games: Afternoon

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 20 games: Evening

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

