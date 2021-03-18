How to watch March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2021 is right around the corner and 68 teams are set to play in the first NCAA tournament since 2019. According to Pointsbet, Gonzaga is this year’s favorite to win it all (should they be?). NBC Sports has you covered with the full schedule, TV channel information and live streaming options on devices like Roku, Apple TV and more for the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament. Plus, find out where to watch each game live online as well as options for anyone without cable TV.
RELATED: Click here to bet on every March Madness game and more with PointsBet
March Madness 2021 games on today
The 2021 men’s NCAA Tournament kicks off this year with the First Four. See below for tonight’s TV schedule:
NCAA Tournament games on tonight: Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s
- Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.
- Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.
- Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
What channel are March Madness games on this year?
CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will broadcast the men’s NCAA Tournament on TV this year. Check your local listings to see what TV channel these stations are in your area. With a valid cable login, you can also watch the games live on many devices including your phone, laptop, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV with NCAA March Madness Live.
For those without access to cable, March Madness games being aired on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV can be streamed live with services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV. Games on CBS can additionally be streamed live with fuboTV. Most of these streaming services offer a limited free trial.
NCAA Tournament 2021 First Round schedule
Friday, March 19 games: Afternoon
(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Friday, March 19 games: Evening
(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 games: Afternoon
(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
- Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
- Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
- Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
- Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
- Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 games: Evening
(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
- Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
- Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
- Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
- Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
- Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
- Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
- TV channel: truTV
(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
- Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket
Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.