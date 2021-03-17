This week on NBCSN features an exciting Wednesday Night hockey doubleheader. First, Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers will battle it out against Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. Following the Flyers/Rangers game, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames, in an NHL North Division battle. Puck drop is at 10 p.m. ET.

The Rangers and Flyers are meeting for the fourth time this season. Philadelphia has won two of the last three games, most recently a 5-4 overtime win on Monday night. Both teams currently sit below the cut line in the East Division in the race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins currently occupy the fourth and final spot by 1 point over the Flyers, while the Rangers are 6 points behind Boston.

The Oilers and Flames will meet for the sixth time this season. The Flames enter tonight’s game on a three-game home win streak after defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Monday. Edmonton enters this game after back-to-back losses, which ended their 4-game win streak.

Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Wednesday Night Hockey Doubleheader:

How to watch the Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers:

Where : Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY When : Wednesday, March 17

: Wednesday, March 17 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live.

: 7:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames:

Where : Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta When : Wednesday, March 17

: Wednesday, March 17 Start Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

: 10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

