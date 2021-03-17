Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Honda Classic takes place this Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, March 21 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This is the 49th Honda Classic. This tournament has previously started the Florida Swing every year since 2007, but because of schedule changes this season, it will be the final event of the swing this year, following the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship.

Notables in this year’s field include Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington, Im, Kamaiu Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Chase Koepka, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson, and Lee Westwood.

See below for more information on how to watch/live stream this week’s tournament. Click here for tee times and pairings.

How to watch the 2021 Honda Classic:

Thursday, March 18

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 19

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 20

Sunday, March 21

