When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

By Mary OmatigaMar 17, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Now that the 2020-21 NFL season is over, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. See below for the top 30 picks in the first round. The draft order is determined by record- if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule.

                                 RELATED: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings by position

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

  2.  New York Jets (2-14)

  3. Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-12 record)

  4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

  5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

  6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)

  7. Detroit Lions (5-11)

  8. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

  9. Denver Broncos (5-11)

  10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

  11. New York Giants (6-10)

  12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

  13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

  14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

  15. New England Patriots (7-9)

  16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

  17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

  18. Miami Dolphins (10-6)

  19. Washington Football Team (7-9)

  20. Chicago Bears (8-8)

  21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

  22. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

  23. New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks)

  24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 10-6 LA Rams)

  26. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

  27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

  28. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

  29. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

  30. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

  31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

     RELATED: FMIA – In This 2021 NFL Draft Primer, Uncertainty Is No. 1 Overall Prospect

Don’t miss any of the post-season excitement! Check out ProFootballTalk for the latest NFL recaps, news, rumors and more.