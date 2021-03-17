When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

Now that the 2020-21 NFL season is over, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. See below for the top 30 picks in the first round. The draft order is determined by record- if two teams finish with the same record, the NFL gives the higher pick to the team that played the easier schedule.
2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round
-
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
-
New York Jets (2-14)
-
Miami Dolphins (pick acquired from Houston who has a 4-12 record)
-
Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
-
Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
-
Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)
-
Detroit Lions (5-11)
-
Carolina Panthers (5-11)
-
Denver Broncos (5-11)
-
Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
-
New York Giants (6-10)
-
San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
-
Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
-
Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
-
New England Patriots (7-9)
-
Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
-
Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
-
Miami Dolphins (10-6)
-
Washington Football Team (7-9)
-
Chicago Bears (8-8)
-
Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
-
Tennessee Titans (11-5)
-
New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks)
-
Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
-
Jacksonville Jaguars (via 10-6 LA Rams)
-
Cleveland Browns (11-5)
-
Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
-
New Orleans Saints (12-4)
-
Green Bay Packers (13-3)
-
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
-
Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
