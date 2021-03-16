NCAA Men’s March Madness 2021: Power Rankings for all 68 teams

After a long year of uncertainty and waiting, March Madness is finally back! The 2021 men’s NCAA tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 with a field of 68 ready to battle it out for the title in Indiana. Our team at NBC Sports Edge put together a list of March Madness power rankings for all 68 teams to help you fill out your bracket.

It’s no surprise that Gonzaga, the only undefeated team in the nation holds the No.1 spot. Baylor sits at No. 3 and still has Final Four potential despite two losses in their last six games. Michigan is fifth on the list, ranking sixth and seventh in offensive and defensive efficiency–a testament to head coach Juwan Howard.

The Arkansas Razorbacks sit at No. 11 after winning 12 of the last 14 games entering the tournament. Kansas, which won eight of the last nine games and suffered all eight of their losses to No. 5 seeds or higher, is 13th on the list. North Carolina sits at No. 19. The Tar Heels, currently the third-tallest team in the tournament, are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, with a 41.3% rebounding percentage. Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas are at No. 33, despite ranking 309th and 313th in offensive and defensive turnover percentage.

Liberty sits at No. 54. The Flames won 12 straight games to end the season but are 0-2 versus tournament teams. Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels are 61st on the power rankings. The Gaels own the 327th offensive turnover percentage and the 18th-ranked effective field goal percentage.

Check out the full list of March Madness power rankings here and find out which NCAA teams have the potential to be this year’s Cinderella.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

