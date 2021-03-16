It’s the Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Tonight’s game will mark the fourth of eight matchups between the two teams and the second game against each other this week. The Bruins won both games in Boston in late January, however, last night the Penguins picked up a 4-1 victory in Pittsburgh.

The Bruins (14-8-4) currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division by just 1 point over the Flyers and have lost 4 of their last 5 games (1-3-1). The Penguins (18-9-1) have won a season-high six straight games, which is the third-longest active win streak in the league, behind the NY Islanders (9) and Carolina Hurricanes (8).

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Tuesday, March 16

: Tuesday, March 16 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 630 p.m. with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 630 p.m. with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

