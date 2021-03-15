Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, date of the selection show, competition venues, and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games.

Where will the 2021 women’s NCAA tournament take place?

The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:

The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)

UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)

Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)

RELATED: When is March Madness 2021: Schedule, key dates, location for NCAA men’s tournament

When does the 2021 NCAA women’s tournament begin?

The tournament officially tips off on Sunday, March 21 but the Selection Show will take place on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. See below for the full 2021 NCAA Women’s tournament schedule.

2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament Schedule and Locations:

Selection Show – Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

First Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Second Round – Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Alamodome

Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Alamodome

Women’s Final Four – Friday, April 2: Alamodome

NCAA Championship Game – Sunday, April 4: Alamodome

Will fans be allowed to attend games this year?

The NCAA announced in February that it will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. This includes players, coaches, essential staff, and family members of players and coaches. For first and second-round games, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.

RELATED: March Madness 2021 – It’s time to stop making men’s sports the default