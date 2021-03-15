Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, how to get a printable bracket and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games.

Where will the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament take place?

This year all games will take place in Indiana, primarily in the city of Indianapolis. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Teams will be able to practice at the Indiana Convention Center as multiple courts will be set up inside the venue. However, all teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms and secure transportation will be provided to and from competition venues.

When does March Madness 2021 begin?

The tournament officially tips off on Thursday, March 18 but first Selection Sunday will take place this Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. See below for the full 2021 NCAA Men’s tournament schedule.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Schedule and Locations:

Selection Sunday – Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS

First Four – Thursday, March 18: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

First Round – Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Second Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four – Saturday, April 3: Lucas Oil Stadium

NCAA Championship Game – Monday, April 5: Lucas Oil Stadium

Will fans be allowed to attend games?

The NCAA announced in February that it will allow 25 percent capacity for NCAA Tournament games. This includes players, coaches, essential staff, and family members of players and coaches.

Where can I get a printable March Madness Bracket?

Click here to save and download the bracket for the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

RELATED: March Madness 2021 – It’s time to stop making men’s sports the default

This Monday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET, NBC Sports EDGE will present its first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament betting show, “Brackets and Bets: Tournament Preview”.

Stream Live: