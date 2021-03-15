It’s the Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-9-3) sit fifth in the East Division with 29 points after being swept by the Capitals in a two-game series, losing 5-3 on Thursday (Mar. 11) and 5-4 on Saturday (Mar. 13). The Flyers have now lost five of their last seven games (2-5-0). Philadelphia’s five regulation losses this month are tied for second most in the NHL.

The New York Rangers (11-12-3) are currently sixth in the East Divison with 25 points. Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup on Saturday (Mar. 13) after missing 9 games. The Rangers star forward took a leave of absence in the wake of assault allegations brought against him in Russia. Panarin registered an assist in 18:45 of ice time in the Rangers’ 4-0 win at Boston.

Tonight’s game marks the third of eight meetings this season between the two teams. On Feb. 18, the Rangers defeated the Flyers in a 3-2 shootout. Six days later, the Flyers defeated the Rangers 4-3 in Philadelphia.

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers:

Where : Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY When : Monday, March 15

: Monday, March 15 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 630 p.m. with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 630 p.m. with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

