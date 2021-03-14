March Madness is officially here. The men’s tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 but first Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s tournament begins on Sunday, March 21 with the Selection Show taking place on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. See below to find out the location sites and schedules for both tournaments.
Location Sites for the NCAA men’s basketall tournament:
This year all games will take place in Indiana at the following venues:
-
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
-
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
-
Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
-
Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)
-
Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)
-
Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)
2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Schedule:
-
Selection Sunday – Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS
-
First Four – Thursday, March 18: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
-
First Round – Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20: Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Second Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
-
Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Final Four – Saturday, April 3: Lucas Oil Stadium
-
NCAA Championship Game – Monday, April 5: Lucas Oil Stadium
Location Sites for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament :
The 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament will take place in Texas at the following five sites:
-
The Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
-
Bill Greehey Arena (San Antonio, TX)
-
UTSA Convocation Center (San Antonio, TX)
-
Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)
-
University Events Center (San Marcos, TX)
2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament Schedule:
-
Selection Show – Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
-
First Round – Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center
-
Second Round – Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24: Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center
-
Sweet 16 – Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Alamodome
-
Elite Eight – Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Alamodome
-
Women’s Final Four – Friday, April 2: Alamodome
-
NCAA Championship Game – Sunday, April 4: Alamodome