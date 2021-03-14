March Madness 2021 schedule: Bracket, TV, start times, dates, channels for men’s NCAA tournament games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, networks, dates, times, how to watch information, printable bracket and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(11) Drake vs. (16) Wichita St.

Where : Mackey Arena

: Mackey Arena Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET

6:27 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Where : Mackey Arena

: Mackey Arena Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

9:57 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

First round

Friday, March 19

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Saturday, March 20

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Second round

Sunday, March 21

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Check back after every game for scores and follow NBC Sports Edge for more on the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament as well as game previews, betting, news, odds and more.