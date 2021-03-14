March Madness 2021 schedule: Bracket, TV, start times, dates, channels for men’s NCAA tournament games

By Jeff ArvoyMar 14, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, networks, dates, times, how to watch information, printable bracket and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(11) Drake vs. (16) Wichita St.

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

  • Where: Mackey Arena
  • Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

First round

Friday, March 19

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Saturday, March 20

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Second round

Sunday, March 21

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

  • Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

  • Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

  • Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

  • Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

  • Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

  • Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

  • Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS

