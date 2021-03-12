Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Players Championship takes place this Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 14 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This will be the 47th edition of the tournament and this year’s field features last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more.

See below for more information on how to watch/live stream this week’s tournament. Click here for tee times and pairings.

How to watch the 2021 Players Championship:

*All times listed below are ET. Click here to find out how you can watch every shot, from every player, all week.

Thursday, March 11

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 12

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 13

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – NBC (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 14

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – NBC (Click here to watch)

