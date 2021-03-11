Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This Sunday night on NBCSN Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Avalanche host Anze Kopitar and the LA Kings at 7:00 p.m. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Sunday’s game marks the fourth of eight matchups between the LA Kings and Colorado Avalanche. The two teams will also face off this Friday, March 12 (9:00 p.m. ET) on ESPN.

How to watch LA Kings vs Colorado Avalanche:

Where : Ball Arena in Denver, CO

: Ball Arena in Denver, CO When : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

