How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader on NBCSN: Vegas Golden Knights vs Wild, LA Kings vs Ducks

Tomorrow night on NBCSN features an exciting Wednesday Night hockey doubleheader. First, Max Pacioretty and the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will battle it out with Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. Following the Vegas Golden Knights/Minnesota Wild game, Anze Kopitar and the LA Kings will take on the Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks in Anaheim. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Wednesday Night Hockey Doubleheader:

How to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild:

Where : Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN When : Wednesday, March 10

: Wednesday, March 10 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch LA Kings vs Anaheim Ducks:

Where : The Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

: The Honda Center in Anaheim, CA When : Wednesday, March 10

: Wednesday, March 10 Start Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: 9:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

