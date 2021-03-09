Tune to NBCSN on March 9 for an exciting Tuesday night hockey doubleheader that you won’t want to miss. First, Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers head back to Pittsburgh for another matchup against Kris Letang and the Penguins. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m. ET with live coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. Then, following the Rangers/Penguins game, Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks will take on Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game marks Kane’s 1,000th career NHL game. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Tuesday Night Hockey Doubleheader:

How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Tuesday, March 9

: Tuesday, March 9 Start Time : 6:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 5:00 p.m with NHL Live.

: 6:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 5:00 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Dallas Stars:

Where : American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX When : Tuesday, March 9

: Tuesday, March 9 Start Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.