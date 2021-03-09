Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.

The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Tuesday, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.

Seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka was playing Lloyd Harris and sixth-seeded David Goffin faced Filip Krajinovic later Tuesday.