Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place this Thursday, March 4 through Sunday, March 7 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. This is the 56th edition of the tournament and the 43rd edition of the event at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. However, this year fan attendance will be limited to 25 percent of capacity, and spectators will only be allowed on the ground during tournament play. Fans will not be allowed in for practice or pro-am rounds.

123 players are scheduled to compete at this year’s tournament including three of the top ten in the Official World Golf Ranking: No. 6 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 8 Rory McIlroy, and No. 9 Patrick Reed. Click here for the full list of players competing this week.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream this week’s tournament. Click here for tee times.

RELATED: This week in golf (March 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info for PGA Tour, LPGA

How to watch the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

*All times listed below are ET

Thursday, March 4

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF channel: Live stream

Friday, March 5

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF channel: Live stream

Saturday, March 6

Sunday, March 7

RELATED: Book tee times and more with GolfNow and GolfPass