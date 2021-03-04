Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday’s PFT Live Chris Simms revealed his highly awaited list of top six quarterbacks of the 2021 class and many were surprised to see where Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence fell on the list. Check out the video above to see where he ended up and why.

See below for the complete list of Chris Simms’ 2021 draft QB rankings.

Chris Simms’ 2021 Draft QB Rankings:

Zach Wilson (BYU) Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) Mac Jones (Alabama) Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) Justin Fields (Ohio State) Trey Lance (North Dakota St)

