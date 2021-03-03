Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev’s 12 aces weren’t enough as the Australian Open runner-up lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

It wasn’t the day’s only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.

Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic’s 12, along with eight double-faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. It was the the third-ranked Russian first match since his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

“I think I was very focused the whole match,” Lajovic said. “This was the key today, not to make the little mistakes.”

The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round.

Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul. Zverev, coming off a quarterfinal loss to Djokovic in Australia, went a break up in each set against Bublik but each time was then broken twice himself.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray’s tournament run ended in a second-round loss to fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who won 7-5, 6-2. Murray hasn’t got past the second round of an ATP event since reaching the third-round in Cincinnati in August.

No seeded players remain in the top half of the Rotterdam draw after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina knocked out fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6 (3) in an all-Spanish match. Medvedev, Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime were all in that half of the draw but none reached the second round.

Sixth-seeded David Goffin needed just over an hour to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-0. He’ll meet qualifier Jeremy Chardy in the second round.