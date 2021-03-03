The 2021 LPGA Drive on Championship at Golden Ocala takes place this Thursday, March 4 through Sunday, March 7. The event will be contested at the Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club in Ocala, Florida, just 40 minutes south of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville and just over 90 minutes west of the LPGA’s headquarters in Daytona Beach. This is the first edition of the Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala and with 120 players it is the second full-field event of the 2021 LPGA season.

This week’s competition boasts seven of the top ten players on the Rolex Rankings: No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 2 Sei Young Kim, No. 3 Nelly Korda, No. 5 Danielle Kang, No. 6 Brooke Henderson, No. 7 Nasa Hataoka, and No. 10 Lexi Thompson. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, who have both won LPGA events in 2021, are also among the list of big names competing this week. Click here for the full list of players.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the tournament. Click here for tee times.

How to watch the 2021 LPGA Drive on Championship at Golden Ocala:

*All times listed below are ET

Thursday, March 4

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – GOLF channel

Live stream

Friday, March 5

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – GOLF channel

Live stream

Saturday, March 6

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – GOLF channel

Live stream

Sunday, March 7

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – GOLF channel

Live stream

