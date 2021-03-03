Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association’s (PWHPA) nationwide showcase continues on NBCSN this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET as Team Minnesota takes on Team New Hampshire from the United Center in Chicago. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

What is the PWHPA?

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association was created to “advance equity and opportunity in women’s professional hockey”. The PWHPA was founded in May 2019 after over 200 female hockey players announced via twitter that they would not play in any North American professional league during the 2019-20 season, essentially boycotting the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).

The PWHPA is not a league or union. The group’s goal is to “create a sustainable league that pays a living wage to players, provides elite-level resources (e.g., ice time, facilities, trainers), and invests in marketing that showcases the player and game.”

Who are the players?

The PWHPA is comprised of approximately 125 of the world’s best hockey players, including several Olympic medalists. Click here for the complete player directory.

What is the purpose of the Dream Gap Tour?

The 2021 Dream Gap tour represents the PWHPA’s ongoing efforts to bring visibility to women’s hockey.

How to watch the PWHPA Dream Gap tour on NBCSN – Team Minnesota vs. Team New Hampshire:

Where : United Center in Chicago, IL

: United Center in Chicago, IL When : Saturday, March 6

: Saturday, March 6 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check On Her Turf for more on the women’s sports coverage on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel this month. Click here for the full schedule.